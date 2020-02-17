AR-Winners

|By The Associated Press
Here is a TEST list of winners of races in Arkansas.
Joe Biden, Dem
Donald Trump (i), GOP
Tom Cotton (i), GOP
Rick Crawford (i), GOP
Joyce Elliott, Dem
French Hill (i), GOP
Celeste Williams, Dem
Steve Womack (i), GOP
William Hanson, Dem
Bruce Westerman (i), GOP
Morgan Welch (i), NP
Ronetta Francis, Dem
Bart Hester (i), GOP
Ryan Craig, Dem
Jim Hendren (i), GOP
Lance Eads (i), GOP
Jimmy Hickey (i), GOP
Bruce Maloch (i), Dem
Charles Beckham, GOP
Brandon Overly, Dem
Alan Clark (i), GOP
Breanne Davis (i), GOP
John Cooper (i), GOP
Dave Wallace (i), GOP
Ronald Caldwell (i), GOP
Stephanie Flowers (i), Dem
Eddie Cheatham (i), Dem
Bill Dunklin, GOP
Keidra Burrell, Dem
Trent Garner (i), GOP
Jonathan Dismang (i), GOP
Ricky Hill (i), GOP
Clarke Tucker, Dem
Bob Thomas, GOP
Alisa Dixon, Dem
Jane English (i), GOP
Carol Dalby (i), GOP
Lane Jean (i), GOP
Larry Faulkner, Dem
Danny Watson (i), GOP
DeAnn Vaught (i), GOP
David Fielding (i), Dem
Chase McDowell, GOP
Matthew Shepherd (i), GOP
George Calloway, Dem
Sonia Barker (i), GOP
Christopher Ogburn, Dem
Jeffrey Wardlaw (i), GOP
LeAnne Burch (i), Dem
Howard Beaty, GOP
Mike Holcomb (i), GOP
Don Glover (i), Dem
Mark McElroy, GOP
Chris Richey (i), Dem
David Tollett, GOP
David Hillman (i), GOP
Rick Bransford, Dem
Roger Lynch (i), GOP
Ken Bragg (i), GOP
Ken Ferguson (i), Dem
Vivian Flowers (i), Dem
Richard Womack (i), GOP
Justin Gonzales (i), GOP
John Maddox (i), GOP
Marcus Richmond (i), GOP
Richard McGrew, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Richard Midkiff, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Lanny Fite (i), GOP
Bruce Cozart (i), GOP
Les Warren (i), GOP
Joyce Schimenti, Dem
Rick McClure, GOP
Julie Mayberry (i), GOP
Marietta McClure, GOP
Fred Love (i), Dem
Fred Allen (i), Dem
Mazhil Rajendran, Dem
RJ Hawk, GOP
Ashley Hudson, Dem
Jim Sorvillo (i), GOP
Tippi McCullough (i), Dem
Joy Springer, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Andrew Collins (i), Dem
Denise Ennett (i), Dem
Jamie Scott (i), Dem
Matthew Stallings, Dem
Carlton Wing (i), GOP
Kayla Applegate, Dem
Mark Lowery (i), GOP
David Ray, GOP
Jannie Cotton, Dem
Karilyn Brown (i), GOP
Mark Perry (i), Dem
Brian Evans (i), GOP
Rodney Govens, Dem
Cameron Cooper (i), GOP
Jim Wooten (i), GOP
Les Eaves (i), GOP
Craig Christiansen (i), GOP
Reginald Murdock (i), Dem
Justin Reeves, Dem
Steve Hollowell (i), GOP
Milton Nicks (i), Dem
Deborah Ferguson (i), Dem
Dwight Tosh (i), GOP
Shawn Only, Dem
Bobby Long, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Cole Peck, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Johnny Rye (i), GOP
Monte Hodges (i), Dem
Gary Tobar, GOP
Joe Jett (i), GOP
Jimmy Gazaway (i), GOP
Jim Burton, Dem
Brandt Smith (i), GOP
Reginald Prunty, Dem
Jack Ladyman (i), GOP
Fran Cavenaugh (i), GOP
Marsh Davis (i), GOP
Michelle Gray (i), GOP
Stu Smith (i), GOP
John Payton (i), GOP
David Norman, Dem
Rick Beck (i), GOP
Josh Miller (i), GOP
Steve Wilson, Dem
Stephen Meeks (i), GOP
Lisa Hassell, Dem
Stan Berry (i), GOP
Aaron Pilkington (i), GOP
Spencer Hawks (i), GOP
Joe Cloud (i), GOP
Steve Magie (i), Dem
James Phillips, GOP
Mary Bentley (i), GOP
June Anteski, Dem
Curtis Varnell, GOP
Lee Johnson (i), GOP
Caleb Harwell, Dem
Cindy Crawford (i), GOP
Justin Boyd (i), GOP
Jay Richardson (i), Dem
Gary Deffenbaugh (i), GOP
Lou Sharp, Dem
Charlene Fite (i), GOP
Bruce Coleman (i), GOP
Gwen Faulkenberry, Dem
Mark Berry, GOP
Keith Slape (i), GOP
Denise Garner (i), Dem
David Whitaker (i), Dem
Brian Hester, GOP
Nicole Clowney (i), Dem
John LaTour, GOP
Michael Bennett-Spears, Dem
Robin Lundstrum (i), GOP
Hawley Woods, Dem
Clint Penzo (i), GOP
Megan Godfrey (i), Dem
Jed Duggar, GOP
Kelly Krout, Dem
Jana Della Rosa (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Chris Latimer, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Nick Jones, Dem
Jorge Becker, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Scott Richardson, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Gayla McKenzie (i), GOP
Daisy Bonilla, Dem
Jim Dotson (i), GOP
Jene Huffman-Gilreath, Dem
Adrienne Woods, GOP
Austin McCollum (i), GOP
Jon Comstock, Dem
Joshua Bryant, GOP
Suzie Bell, Dem
Harlan Breaux (i), GOP
Ron McNair (i), GOP
Jack Fortner (i), GOP
Nelda Speaks (i), GOP
Mike Murphy, NP
Brandon Harrison (i), NP
Stephanie Barrett, NP
Mark Klappenbach (i), NP
Danny Glover, NP
Christopher Morledge (i), NP
David Carruth (i), NP -- Advances to runoff
Andrew Coleman, NP -- Advances to runoff
Pamela Honeycutt (i), NP
Richard Lusby (i), NP
Chris Thyer, NP
Cindy Thyer (i), NP
Skip Mooney, NP
Scott Troutt, NP
Kimberly Bibb, NP
Melissa Richardson (i), NP
Dan Ritchey (i), NP
Randy Philhours (i), NP
Scott Willhite, NP
Rob Ratton, NP
Michelle Huff, NP
Joe Grider, NP -- Advances to runoff
Adam Weeks (i), NP -- Advances to runoff
Doug Martin (i), NP
John Threet (i), NP
Stacey Zimmerman, NP
Beth Bryan (i), NP
William Pearson (i), NP
Gordon McCain (i), NP
Ken Coker (i), NP
Scott Richardson, NP -- Advances to runoff
Casey Tucker, NP -- Advances to runoff
Cathi Compton (i), NP
Herbert Wright (i), NP
Tim Fox, NP
Barry Sims, NP
Suzanne Lumpkin, NP
LaTonya Austin, NP
Jonathan Warren, NP -- Advances to runoff
Shanice Johnson, NP -- Advances to runoff
Patricia James (i), NP
Mike Reif (i), NP
Cristi Beaumont (i), NP
Andrew Ballard, NP -- Advances to runoff
Shawn Johnson, NP -- Advances to runoff
Gary Rogers, NP -- Advances to runoff
Amy Johnson, NP -- Advances to runoff
Chris Williams (i), NP
Margaret Dobson, NP
Stephen Shirron, NP
Joe Short, NP
Duncan Culpepper, NP
Carlton Jones (i), NP
Brent Haltom (i), NP
Wren Autrey, NP
Blake Batson (i), NP
Tom Cooper (i), NP
Bryan Chesshir, NP
James Hamilton, NP -- Advances to runoff
Crews Puryear, NP -- Advances to runoff
Priscilla Copelin-Abernathy, NP -- Advances to runoff
Frank Spain, NP -- Advances to runoff
Robert Gibson, NP
Donna Galloway, NP
Robert Wyatt (i), NP
Therese Free, NP -- Advances to runoff
Mac Norton, NP -- Advances to runoff
Jodi Dennis, NP
Earnest Brown (i), NP
Leigh Zuerker (i), NP
Gunner DeLay (i), NP
Greg Magness, NP -- Advances to runoff
Rita Watkins, NP -- Advances to runoff
Dianna Ladd, NP
Edwin Keaton (i), NP
Robin Carroll (i), NP
David Talley (i), NP
Spencer Singleton, NP
Andrew Bailey (i), NP
Deanna Layton (i), NP
John Putman (i), NP
Johnnie Copeland, NP
Jerry Ramey, NP
David McCormick, NP
Terry Sullivan (i), NP
Holly Meyer (i), NP
Don McSpadden (i), NP
Lee Harrod (i), NP
Tim Weaver, NP
Carla Fuller, NP
Mark Pate, NP
Craig Hannah (i), NP
Ralph Ohm, NP
Cecilia Dyer, NP -- Advances to runoff
Wade Naramore (i), NP -- Advances to runoff
Lynn Williams (i), NP
Marcia Hearnsberger (i), NP
Patrick McDaniel, NP
Scott Jackson (i), NP
Robin Green (i), NP
Brad Karren (i), NP
Thomas Smith (i), NP
John Scott (i), NP
Xollie Duncan (i), NP
Doug Schrantz (i), NP
Christine Horwart, NP
Susan Weaver (i), NP
Marc McCune, NP
Troy Braswell (i), NP
Chuck Clawson, NP
David Clark (i), NP
H. G. Foster (i), NP
Mike Medlock (i), NP
Candice Settle, NP
Ken Casady (i), NP
Josh Farmer, NP
Brent Houston, NP
Robert Herzfeld (i), NP
Barbara Elmore (i), NP
Ashley Parker (i), NP
Sandy Huckabee (i), NP