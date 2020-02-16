Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-49 named

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Texarkana College has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Shreveport on Saturday.
Damon Lynn died from his injuries following a motorcycle accident at the Interstate 49 east on-ramp from Interstate 220.
No other vehicles were involved. Lynn was participating in a motorcycle ride with fellow officers when the wreck happened.
According to a preliminary investigation by police, speed may be a factor in the crash as well as the fact that Lynn was not wearing a DOT approved helmet.
Lynn was a police officer with Texarkana Collge since August 2016. Before working at Texarkana College, he worked for with Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, New Boston Texas Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department, and also in Oklahoma.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Lynn’s family and friends during this tragic time of loss,” reads a news release from Texarkana College.
The crash remains under investigation.
