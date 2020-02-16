Man found shot in pickup truck, SPD investigating

Officers got the call just before 6 p.m. to the corner of Evers Drive and Broadway Avenue. Police were told that a man was found in a pickup truck with a gunshot wound. (Source: WVUE)
By Alex Onken | February 15, 2020 at 6:17 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 6:17 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene of another shooting on Saturday evening.

Officers got the call just before 6 p.m. to the corner of Evers Drive and Broadway Avenue.

According to SPD Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, a man was found in a pickup truck with a gunshot wound.

This is the second shooting within hours in Shreveport. A man was found shot dead in the Queensborough neighborhood.

