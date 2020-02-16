Man found shot in pickup truck, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene of another shooting on Saturday evening.
Officers got the call just before 6 p.m. to the corner of Evers Drive and Broadway Avenue.
According to SPD Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, a man was found in a pickup truck with a gunshot wound.
This is the second shooting within hours in Shreveport. A man was found shot dead in the Queensborough neighborhood.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
