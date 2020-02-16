The Legacy of Black Photography in Northwest Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - In honor of black history month the Bossier Parish Library History Center held a special presentation of black photography.
Shreveport Native, Raegan Sterns, hosted “Unshuttered, Uncovered: Northwest Louisiana’s Black Photographic Legacy” on Saturday, Feb. 15.
“When I think about my history, and just seeing how it is reflected in these photos, just knowing that there was a whole community, there is a whole community in Northwest Louisiana,” Sterns said.
As an Associate Archivist of Alabama State University Sterns featured a collection of various photographs from family albums of prominent black photographers. The exhibit features work from various studios, including Hollywood Studio, Sanders Studio, Scott’s Studio, and Sumner Studio.
Stearns talked about what encouraged her to document and research black photography.
"I was always interested in who took the photos that we would find in family albums, said Reagan Stearns, so just knowing it had to be studios, black studios documenting black life in Northwest Louisiana
She says one of the most impactful photos in the exhibit features Pastor Harry Blake.
The iconic photograph shows Harry Blake being tended to shortly after he was hit with a 'billy club baton at Little Union Baptist Church in 1963, during the civil rights movement.
“I think most people when they think of Shreveport or Northwest Louisiana civil rights, they think of that photo," said Raegan Stearns, "but most people don’t know that it was Mr. Cortland Milloy who took that photo, so that’s the one I think is most impactful, most representative of the Civil Rights era and most familiar to people”.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.