Coroner’s Office identifies man killed in Queensborough shooting

Shreveport police are working to find gunman

By Charitee Blackmon | February 16, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST - Updated February 16 at 11:29 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of the victim killed Saturday evening.

Shamarcus Diamond Smith, 28, of Shreveport, was found dead in the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue around 3:52 p.m. Feb. 15.

He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

Police do not have any kind of suspect information at this time.

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

