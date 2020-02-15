Warm weekend ahead, rain and cold temperatures around the corner

Good Saturday morning ArkLaTex! Sunshine will stick around for Saturday as cirrus clouds fill in throughout the day. Mostly dry again this weekend, but rain chances are on the return, I know we sound like a broken record. Thankfully, it’s not looking as wet as the past week.
Today, expect a mostly sunny beginning with clouds increasing through the day. If you’re headed out to any parades this weekend, bring the jacket, but weather otherwise will be very pleasant. Highs today will warm into the low 60s with southeast winds 5-10mph. This evening if you’re still celebrating Valentines Day, temperatures will be in the upper and mid 50s so dress for a chilly night. Overnight temperatures returning cool in the upper 40s.
Sunday, slight chances for a few showers early early that morning, but Sunday overall is another dry day. Unfortunately, not expecting much sunshine but we will warm up back into the 70s. Winds will be calm and bring a bit of warmth out of the southeast. Overnight lows will be cool in the low 50s.
The start of the work week brings chances once again as an active weather pattern returns. Temperatures will kick up even more so than Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Rain and maybe a few thunderstorms are likely late Monday evening.
As Tuesday rolls in, another cold front is on the way. This will bring more rain and thunderstorm chances across the ArkLaTex. Highs will back down into the mid 60s. Rain looks to continue again for Wednesday, but take note how COLD it will turn. Highs Wednesday drop to the mid and upper 40s. Rain tapers off Thursday but it will remain chilly in the upper 40s for highs. By Friday, expect the return of sunshine and the low 50s.
Have a wonderful weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
