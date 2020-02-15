Warm weekend ahead, rain and cold temperatures around the corner

As Tuesday rolls in, another cold front is on the way. This will bring more rain and thunderstorm chances across the ArkLaTex. Highs will back down into the mid 60s. Rain looks to continue again for Wednesday, but take note how COLD it will turn. Highs Wednesday drop to the mid and upper 40s. Rain tapers off Thursday but it will remain chilly in the upper 40s for highs. By Friday, expect the return of sunshine and the low 50s.