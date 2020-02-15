Study recommends no law school for Shreveport: local leaders still fighting

On April 4, 2019 Parish officials (Dr. Woody Wilson, Erica Bryant, Donna Fraizer, Commission President Stormy Gage-Watts, and Commissioner Steven Jackson), had phone conference with Barry Currier of the American Bar Association along with President Dr. Ray Belton of Southern University System, and Chancellor John Pierre of Southern University Law Center. Mr. Currier noted that SULC can start offering courses immediately without ABA approval up to 18 hours. Students could either start or finish law in Shreveport. The study says, "The consensus was that proposed law schools start out small and scale up over a period of 3-4 years. This would be a satellite site under the leadership of a Dean or campus director. Not an independent school of the system.”