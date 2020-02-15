Raid on Hallsville woman’s apartment leads to counterfeit arrest

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A multiple-agency investigation into counterfeit money and checks had led to the arrest of a Hallsville woman.
Jennifer Genell Clark, 46, is charged with three counts of forgery and possession of a controlled substance.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Hallsville, police were joined by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Kilgore police and US Secret Service and served a search warrant at Green Street Apartments, located at 302 S. Green St.
Officers seized numerous items of evidence including laptops, printers, printed counterfeit money, counterfeit checks, fictitious identification, stolen mail and identity documents and other items “consistent with an ongoing counterfeit operation," according to the post. Officers also seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Officers arrested Clark. Other charges are pending.
