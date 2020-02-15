Overnight shooting in neighborhood; no injuries

Overnight shooting in neighborhood; no injuries
(Source: Live 5 News)
By Charitee Blackmon | February 15, 2020 at 7:07 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 7:07 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are investigating after a gunman fired a series of shots overnight.

The shooting happened at 1:43 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 on the 2700 block of Rosemont Street in the Sunset Acres Neighborhood.

Police say the gunman fired several shots hitting a car and into a home.

There are no reported injuries.

The gunman drove off in a car however, they could not describe the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.