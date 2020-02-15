Overnight shooting in neighborhood; no injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are investigating after a gunman fired a series of shots overnight.
The shooting happened at 1:43 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 on the 2700 block of Rosemont Street in the Sunset Acres Neighborhood.
Police say the gunman fired several shots hitting a car and into a home.
There are no reported injuries.
The gunman drove off in a car however, they could not describe the car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
