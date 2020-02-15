Man found with multiple gunshot wounds dies; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting on Saturday afternoon.
Officers got the call just before 4 p.m. to the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue, north of Lakeshore Drive. That’s in the Queensborough neighborhood.
Upon arrival, they found the victim, man in the street with multiple gunshot injuries. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police do not have any kind of suspect information at this time. Crews remain at the scene to learn more about this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
