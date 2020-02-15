Man facing life-threatening injuries; gunman at large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on Valentine’s Day.
Police responded to the shooting at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Melrose Street in the West Cedar Grove Neighborhood.
When Shreveport police arrived they found a man shot..
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No word on what caused the shooting.
The gunman managed to getaway.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
