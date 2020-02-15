Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — New Oakland infielder Tony Kemp got called up by Houston in September 2017 and says he was asked whether he wanted to be part of the Astros' sign-stealing system. He said no and now says what his former club did was wrong. Kemp plans to speak individually with his teammates on the A's now and be available for any questions they have as spring training gets underway. Kemp spoke with former Houston teammate and whistleblower Mike Fiers as well as manager Bob Melvin as he arrived in Arizona. Kemp will get regular work at second base this spring.