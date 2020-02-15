ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: Minor taken from La. hospital at gunpoint, deputies say

(WAFB) - Investigators believe Evelyn Miller, 66, may have taken Andreana Miller, 12, from a Jefferson Parish hospital at gunpoint Friday, Feb. 14.
Deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered the vehicle that was used in the initial abduction and are now searching for the two.
Andreana is a white female who is approximately 4’7” and 135lbs. She was last seen leaving the hospital wearing a white Ochsner hospital gown.
Evelyn is a white female who was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.
It is believed Evelyn was carrying a revolver style pistol, officials say.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either person is encouraged to contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 504-227-1400.
