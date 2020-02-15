Coroner identifies man found shot in Cedar Grove

February 14, 2020 at 7:30 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 7:53 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found shot several times late Thursday in Cedar Grove.

Niko Jackson, 19, was found by Shreveport fire and police, who responded to a call just after 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Melrose Street.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died a short time later.

Jackson was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. He was scheduled for an autopsy at Ochsner.

