Coroner identifies man found shot in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found shot several times late Thursday in Cedar Grove.
Niko Jackson, 19, was found by Shreveport fire and police, who responded to a call just after 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Melrose Street.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died a short time later.
Jackson was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. He was scheduled for an autopsy at Ochsner.
