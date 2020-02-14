Woman proposes to fiance — he says yes

NEW YORK, NY. (CBS) - Sarah Sica proposed to her fiance Ramiro Flores after he had already gotten down on one knee to ask for her mad in marriage.
Sarah and Ramiro are both teachers and met in 2014.
After a few years of dating, Ramiro popped the question and of course, Sarah said yes.
But, a year later Sarah decided to get down on one knee and ask Ramiro to marry her.
“It felt like my way of reaffirming that I wasn’t just passively saying yes to his proposal, that I was truly committed to him," Sica said.
She even surprised him with the exact engagement ring he had given her.
"It was perfect. Ramiro said, “I can’t even describe the emotions that I felt and still do.”
Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.