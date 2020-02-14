Weeks finishes beautiful

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! While we were finally dry on Thursday a thin layer of low clouds refused to break and prevented most of us from seeing much sunshine on Thursday. Thankfully that will not be the case today as the clouds are gone and we will see some beautiful weather. Temperatures though, will remain on the chilly side until Saturday when highs should rebound into the low 60s. Sunday could see our high temperatures stretch into the 70s even though clouds will be thickening across the region. Looking ahead to next week we are still tracking a few showers on Monday followed by a strong cold front that will move through Tuesday ushering winter back into the ArkLaTex.
As you get ready to kick start your Friday make sure you layer up big time as temperatures are below freezing for all of us and many people are dealing with temperatures in the 20s. The good news is ample sunshine should help quickly boost our temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon hours. But that is still roughly 10 degrees below average for this time of year.
Moving into your weekend, much more comfortable temperatures are on the way for the region. Saturday will see more clouds move into the ArkLaTex, but we also should see our high temperatures right around the 60 degree mark. If you have plans to attend the Krewe of Centaur parade all you will need is a light jacket as you won’t have to worry about any shower chances. Your forecast on Sunday will be very similar, except temperatures will be significantly warmer with high temperatures approaching the low 70s. We will also see more cloud cover Sunday, but we should be able to stat dry. If there are showers it would be across the eastern ArkLaTex.
Moving ahead to next week, rain will be returning your forecast as a cold front moves towards the region. The week will start off on a warm note with highs potentially in the mid 70s on Monday, but showers will be developing during the afternoon. But it really won’t be until Tuesday that the bulk of the rain will move through the ArkLaTex along with much colder temperatures. Behind the front expect highs to struggle just to make it into the mid 40s both Wednesday and Thursday with showers possible across southern portions of the viewing area.
So get out and enjoy the weather this weekend because big changes are on the way next week! Have a great Friday and weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
