Weeks finishes beautiful

Moving into your weekend, much more comfortable temperatures are on the way for the region. Saturday will see more clouds move into the ArkLaTex, but we also should see our high temperatures right around the 60 degree mark. If you have plans to attend the Krewe of Centaur parade all you will need is a light jacket as you won’t have to worry about any shower chances. Your forecast on Sunday will be very similar, except temperatures will be significantly warmer with high temperatures approaching the low 70s. We will also see more cloud cover Sunday, but we should be able to stat dry. If there are showers it would be across the eastern ArkLaTex.