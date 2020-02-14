Authorities identify man killed in Bossier City officer-involved shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police has released the name of the suspect in Bossier City’s officer-involved shooting on Thursday.
Jeremy Fox, 42, of Bossier City was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release. No officers were injured in the incident.
According to preliminary information from LSP, a BCPD officer responded to an attempted carjacking near the CenturyLink Center. Upon arrival, he saw Fox who met the description of the alleged carjacker.
Upon making contact with Fox, a struggle occurred. During the incident, Fox was shot, fatally wounding him.
The incident remains under investigation.
