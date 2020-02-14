SPD searching for missing 17-year-old runaway

SPD searching for missing 17-year-old runaway
Have you seen Shadarrius Bright? He was reported missing by his mother on Feb. 10 (Source: SPD)
By Alex Onken | February 14, 2020 at 7:09 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 7:19 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Shadarrius Bright?

His mother Beverly Thomas reported him as a runaway juvenile on Feb. 10.

Shadarrius was last seen in the 3100 block of Fulton St.

The 17-year-old is 6″ feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and turquoise tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on Shadarrius’ whereabouts is asked to contact Det. J. Gatson at (318) 673-7300.

