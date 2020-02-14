SPD searching for missing 17-year-old runaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Shadarrius Bright?
His mother Beverly Thomas reported him as a runaway juvenile on Feb. 10.
Shadarrius was last seen in the 3100 block of Fulton St.
The 17-year-old is 6″ feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and turquoise tennis shoes.
Anyone with any information on Shadarrius’ whereabouts is asked to contact Det. J. Gatson at (318) 673-7300.
