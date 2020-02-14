Nice weekend with a big drop in temperatures next week

Next week though, we are expecting the rain to be on the return again. There will be more showers and possibly a few thunderstorms as well. The good news is that the rain will be likely Monday night when most of us are sleeping. So, I only have a 20% chance of rain Monday. By Tuesday, the rain will be more likely in the morning as a cold front is passing through. By the afternoon and evening, there may be a brief shower, but not as much as in the morning. I have left the rain chance at 40%. I do not anticipate as much rain as what we saw this week.