Nice weekend with a big drop in temperatures next week

(KSLA) - This lovely weather will slowly change over the weekend. It will still be dry with little to no rain. The clouds will increase as well as the temperatures. There will be a bigger change next week when the next cold front arrives.
This evening, it shall be romantic! If you’re heading out for any Valentines Day plans, it will be nice and clear, and there’s no chance of rain. You will need to bundle up though. Temperatures will be falling to the lower 40s and upper 30s this evening. It should still be a lovely time out with your sweetheart!
Overnight, it will be clear and cold. The temperatures will be falling down to the freezing mark. So, you will need a jacket if you stay out late tonight as the temperatures continue to fall. Or in the morning, if you’re an early riser, you will need to bundle up. There should be widespread frost across the ArkLaTex as we begin our weekend.
This weekend is looking rather nice. The clouds will be back on the increase on Saturday. On Saturday, I lowered the rain chance to zero, and Sunday I have a 10% chance of rain. The clouds are being tricky. I think there will be partly to mostly cloudy conditions both days. There will be sunshine peeking through those clouds at times. Sunday may be a better day for the sun, but we will have to wait and see. Temperatures will be warmer, for sure. Saturday will warm up to the low 60s, then Sunday it will warm up to the low 70s. It should be a nice weekend!
Next week though, we are expecting the rain to be on the return again. There will be more showers and possibly a few thunderstorms as well. The good news is that the rain will be likely Monday night when most of us are sleeping. So, I only have a 20% chance of rain Monday. By Tuesday, the rain will be more likely in the morning as a cold front is passing through. By the afternoon and evening, there may be a brief shower, but not as much as in the morning. I have left the rain chance at 40%. I do not anticipate as much rain as what we saw this week.
Temperatures next week will remain around the upper 60s near the lower 70s from Sunday through Tuesday. It will be quite warm until that cold front comes through Tuesday. The cold air will be sweeping in behind the cold front and will make a big change. By Wednesday, the temperatures will only warm up to the upper 40s. Thursday should also remain in the 40s as well. So, we will get another taste of winter next week.
We will have to wait a little longer until we get a clearer picture on what to expect Wednesday and Thursday with the rain. I am keeping the rain chances on the low side for now. There is a chance we do not see any of those showers at all, or we could deal with more rain. We will know more as we get closer. For now, I’m staying optimistic. The only downside, is I do not expect any sunshine until most likely Friday.
Have a great and lovely weekend!
