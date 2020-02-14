Man fleeing from deputy dies when truck slams into tree

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man died when he crashed a truck Thursday night while fleeing from a Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy, authorities say.
The accident happened sometime between a traffic violation reported at 10:30 p.m. and a medical emergency reported at 10:36 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The deputy was on patrol near Colquitt and Walker roads when an attempt was made to stop the motorist for driving with no headlights, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Instead, the driver fled, pulling in and out of traffic and opening the driver’s side door along the way.
The truck ran off the roadway and hit a tree on Cedar Creek Drive near Bushnell Lane, authorities say.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Dexter White said the vehicle had switched license plates.
Deputies also reported finding drugs and weapons in the truck.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
