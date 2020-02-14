Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

OFFICER-CHARGED-WOMAN-KILLED
Ex-Dallas officer not guilty of assault in fatal shooting
DALLAS (AP) — A jury has found a former Dallas police officer not guilty of assault in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in 2017. The Dallas County jury returned the verdict Thursday in the trial of Christopher Hess. He was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the killing of Genevive Dawes. Hess shot a dozen times into a car as Dawes reversed the vehicle into a police cruiser, rammed a fence and was backing up again when the officer opened fire. Prosecutors argued that his actions were unreasonable. His attorneys said the shooting was justified because the car presented a threat.
ELECTION 2020-TEXAS REPUBLICANS
Wanted: Texas Republicans need new voters in 2020, and fast
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) — Big Republican donors in Texas are spending millions of dollars in 2020 looking for new votes. It's a twist for the GOP after decades of relying on a mostly aging and white base to carry to deliver big victories in Texas. But the state's sprawling metropolitan suburbs that have started turning purple have put Democrats in reach of flipping a handful of congressional districts. It has also given them an outside chance at winning a majority in the Texas House. One political super PAC, called Engage Texas, has raised $12 million, almost exclusively from major GOP donors.
HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID
Man convicted in case tied to disgraced ex-cop exonerated
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has formally exonerated a second person convicted based on testimony by a disgraced Houston ex-police officer. Steven Mallet had pleaded guilty in 2009 to a drug charge. His brother Otis was also convicted. State District Judge Kelli Johnson declared Steven Mallet innocent Thursday days after his brother was declared innocent. Prosecutors say both men were convicted based on testimony by Gerald Goines. His cases are now being reviewed after he was accused of lying in a search warrant that led to a drug raid that killed a two people.
CHINA OUTBREAK-US EVACUEES
US announces 15th virus case, this one in Texas evacuee
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials have announced the country's 15th confirmed case of the new coronavirus — an evacuee from China who had been under quarantine in Texas. The patient had been flown to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last week. The person is now in isolation at a hospital and is reported in stable condition. The infection was confirmed through a Wednesday night lab test. Two earlier U.S. cases were found among evacuees flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California. Tens of thousands of cases of the illness have been reported globally. The vast majority of them are in China.
FIRE CHIEF KILLED
Fire truck flips, killing West Texas fire chief
FORT HANCOCK, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the fire chief of a small West Texas town was killed when the fire truck he was driving flipped, ejecting him from the driver's seat. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Fort Hancock Fire Chief Manuel Galindo Jr. died about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when the truck slipped off the pavement on State Route 20 in the town 50 miles southeast of El Paso. DPS says it's unknown what caused the 71-year-old chief to lose control of the truck. DPS says Galindo wasn't using a seatbelt when the truck flipped over.
POLICE SHOOTING-TEMPLE
Details still murky in police shooting of unarmed Texas man
Details that have emerged more than two months after a Texas police officer killed an unarmed man during a traffic stop still leave the unanswered question: Why did he pull the trigger? Temple Officer Carmen DeCruz was charged with manslaughter Monday in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Michael Dean in the city of 76,000 people about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Austin. Temple police released little information after Dean, who was black, was fatally shot Dec. 2. An arrest affidavit released Monday details what can be seen on DeCruz's vehicle and body cameras. That footage hasn't been released to the public.
DA: Man innocent in case tied to ex-cop charged in raid
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say they believe a second person who was convicted based on what they allege is false testimony by an ex-Houston police officer whose cases are being reviewed after a 2019 deadly drug raid is actually innocent. Steven Mallet had pleaded guilty in 2009 to a drug charge. His brother Otis was also convicted. A judge declared Otis Mallet innocent earlier this month. Prosecutors say both men were convicted based on testimony by Gerald Goines. His cases are now being reviewed after he was accused of lying in a search warrant that led to a drug raid that killed a couple.
MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS
Man charged in Walmart shooting appears in federal court
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Lawyers for the suspect in a shooting at a Walmart in Texas that killed 22 people have waived a federal bond hearing and the reading of the indictment. Survivors of the attack teared up and consoled one another at the hearing Wednesday. Patrick Crusius is already being held without bond on state capital murder charges. His attorneys waived a reading of his 90-count federal indictment in which he was charged with federal hate crimes. In court documents filed shortly after, Crusius entered a not guilty plea. Authorities say Crusius targeted Latinos in the attack in the border city of El Paso.
AP-OBIT-O'KEEFFE-MUSEUM-FOUNDER
Anne Marion, founder of Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, dies
DALLAS (AP) — Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion, who founded the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has died. She was 81. Cody Hartley, director of the O'Keeffe museum, said in a statement that Marion died Tuesday in California. He called her a “passionate arts patron, determined leader, and generous philanthropist.” Marion and her husband, John Marion, established the museum in 1997. She served as the chair of the board of trustees until 2016.
MCCLATCHY-BANKRUPTCY
Newspaper chain McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection
NEW YORK (AP) — McClatchy, the publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of other newspapers nationwide, is filing for bankruptcy protection. The company has struggled to pay off debt while revenue shrinks because more readers and advertisers are going online. McClatchy said Thursday that its 30 newspapers will continue to operate normally. The company aims to emerge from bankruptcy in a few months with majority ownership by a hedge fund, ending 163 years of family control. The publisher's origins date to 1857, when it first began publishing a four-page paper in Sacramento, California. That paper became The Sacramento Bee.