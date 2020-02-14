Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ARKANSAS ELECTION-JUDGE REMOVED
Arkansas court says judicial candidate should be on ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A candidate for a circuit judge post in Arkansas will remain on the ballot after the state Supreme Court reversed a decision that he was ineligible. Justices on Thursday reversed a Pulaski County judge's decision barring Adam Weeks from running for the 3rd Judicial District seat. Weeks was barred after it was ruled that his 1994 guilty plea for presenting fake car tags counted as an “infamous crime"under Arkansas' constitution and made him ineligible. Justices on Thursday ruled that the offense, however, did not meet that definition.
Detective recovering after shooting at Arkansas Walmart
FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) — About 100 people attended a community prayer service in the eastern Arkansas city where two police officers were shot and wounded at a Walmart earlier in the week. Family members say that one of the injured officers remains in intensive care at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, but that he is continuing to recover. The shooting happened Monday in Forrest City, Arkansas. Authorities say the gunman died in an exchange of gunfire with the officers. At Wednesday's service at Ridgewood Baptist Church, Senior Pastor Jim Whaley asked those gathered to pray for Watlington, the other wounded officer and the gunman's family.
Magnolia police chief hurt when officer's gun discharges
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say the police chief of a south Arkansas city suffered minor injuries when he was struck by gunfire when a fellow officer's gun discharged. The Banner-News reports that Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew was wearing a bullet-resistant vest when the gun discharged Tuesday. According to a joint statement released by police and prosecutors, the officers had been serving an arrest warrant on a man who was wanted for absconding from his probation. Authorities said Dew suffered minor injuries and was taking to a hospital in Magnolia for observation.
July trial set for suit over Arkansas Ten Commandments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A trial seeking the removal of a privately funded Ten Commandments monument from the Arkansas Capitol grounds is set to begin this summer. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Monday ordered the trial over the privately funded monument to begin the week of July 13. Opponents of the monument sued the state over the display, arguing it's an unconstitutional endorsement of religion by government. The granite monument replaces a display that was destroyed in 2017 less than 24 hours after its installation. A 2015 law required the state to allow the privately funded monument on Capitol grounds.
Runoff for Arkansas House seat unofficially ends in tie
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A runoff election for the Democratic nomination for a seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives ended unofficially in a tie Tuesday night. According to unofficial results, Ryan Davis and Joy Springer each received 372 votes in Tuesday's runoff election. However, Pulaski County election officials say five overseas military ballots are still outstanding, and two provisional ballots could be counted if deemed valid. Davis and Springer are seeking their party's nomination for a Little Rock seat that had been held by Democratic Rep. John Walker, who died in October.
Student: 'I feared for my life' as officer put in chokehold
CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) — A student says he feared for his life when a police officer placed him in a chokehold following a fight that broke out in an Arkansas high school. A video that circulated on Facebook Monday showed Camden Police Officer Jerry Perry standing ninth-grade student Dekyrion Ellis wrapping his arms around his neck and lifting him up multiple times to restrain the boy at Camden Fairview High School. Dekyrion tells KTVE that he “blacked out" when the officer restrained him. Dekyrion, who's black, says the altercation with the white officer stemmed from a fight the student engaged in with another student that morning. Perry is on leave pending investigation.