Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) — A student says he feared for his life when a police officer placed him in a chokehold following a fight that broke out in an Arkansas high school. A video that circulated on Facebook Monday showed Camden Police Officer Jerry Perry standing ninth-grade student Dekyrion Ellis wrapping his arms around his neck and lifting him up multiple times to restrain the boy at Camden Fairview High School. Dekyrion tells KTVE that he “blacked out" when the officer restrained him. Dekyrion, who's black, says the altercation with the white officer stemmed from a fight the student engaged in with another student that morning. Perry is on leave pending investigation.