Krewe of Centaur parade rolls through Shreveport Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of Northwest Louisiana’s biggest Mardi Gras krewes will be taking over Shreveport with its annual parade.
The Krewe of Centaur’s parade is set to roll through Shreveport at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The parade will start on Lake Street and roll down Clyde Fant Parkway where it will then turn onto Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and end at the intersection of East Kings Highway and East Preston Street.
Police will close Clyde Fant Parkway from Lake Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 before the parade. Clyde Fant Parkway will then re-open to traffic at 7 a.m. on parade so people can set up on Saturday.
The public will not be allowed to set up tents or recreational vehicles, and they also will not be allowed to save parking spaces on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway or on the service road between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport Barksdale from the parade.
The roads will not re-open until the trash crews have completed their work.
Parade day street closures are as followed:
- 8:30 a.m. - Crockett Street from Spring Street to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
- 8:30 a.m. - Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway from Lake Street to Milam Street.
- 8:30 a.m. - Crockett Street east at Spring Street
- 8:30 a.m. - Crockett Street east at Market Street
- 8:30 a.m. - Commerce Street south at Milam Street
- Lake Street will open at 10 a.m. then close to eastbound Spring Street at 2 p.m.
- 2 p.m. - Stoner Avenue south to Clyde Fant Parkway
- 2 p.m. – Stoner Avenue north to Clyde Fant Parkway
- 2 p.m. - Clyde Fant Parkway Exit Ramp to Shreveport-Barksdale
- 2 p.m. - Clyde Fant Parkway at Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge
- 2 p.m. - Bossier will close the Shreveport Barksdale Bridge
- 2 p.m. - Shreveport Barksdale from Youree Drive to Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge
- 2 p.m. - East Kings Highway From Shreveport-Barksdale to Preston Avenue
- 2 p.m. - Shreveport-Barksdale Service Rd. (Flyer Dr.), Southbound & Northbound
- 2 p.m.- All streets along East Kings will close
- Knight St. WILL remain open.
- Preston Avenue exit from Clyde Fant WILL remain open until floats arrive at Preston Avenue and East Kings Highway.
Shreveport Police has released the following information about emergency assistance, throw areas, prohibited items and safety tips for the parade:
Emergency Assistance:
- Over 300 officers from the Shreveport Police Department will be working the parade. Officers will utilize patrol cruisers, horses, bicycles, motorcycles, and foot patrols to ensure public safety. Your safety is our top priority.
- Police will utilize mounted cameras to monitor the parade route.
- Police will have mobile command buses positioned on Stoner Avenue near Clyde Fant Parkway, in the Shreve City parking lot, in the Super One Foods parking lot on Shreveport Barksdale, and on East Kings Highway.
- The Shreveport Fire Department will have EMS crews stationed throughout the parade route.
No Throw Areas:
- The staging area on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway north of Lake Street
- The railroad tracks over Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway just north of Veteran’s Memorial Park
- Stoner Avenue bridge over Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway
- Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway exit to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway
- The transitioning curve from Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway
- Past the ending banner on East Kings Highway and any points thereafter
Prohibited Items/Acts:
- No glass bottles or containers are allowed on the parade route.
- No one may cross parade barricades during the parade.
- No animals allowed within 200 yards of the parade route, except service animals.
- No dangerous objects or silly string.
- No concealed carrying of a firearm.
- No one may throw anything at a parade float.
- Large flags or banners are not allowed within 50 feet of the parade route.
- No underage possession of alcohol. Violators will be arrested.
- No public nudity will be tolerated. Violators will be arrested.
- No ATV’s, side by side, dirt bikes, or any other motorized recreational vehicles are allowed on any public property, this includes the grassy areas along Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway and city streets. Violators will be subject to citation, arrest, and towing of the vehicle.
Safety Tips:
- Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.
- Do not fight or struggle over beads.
- Keep a safe distance from the floats.
- Leave valuables at home and secure your vehicles. Keep your keys secured.
- Do not take purses or wallets to parades.
- Extinguish hot coals after cooking. Do not dump hot coals on the grass.
- Obey all traffic signs and directions from officers.
