Investigators determined grocery store fire happened off-premises

Investigators determined grocery store fire happened off premise
By Charitee Blackmon | February 14, 2020 at 2:27 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 2:42 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shoppers Value Foods on Hearne Avenue has reopened after a fire broke out Thursday morning.

Shreveport Fire responded to the fire at 6:31 p.m. Thursday at Shoppers Value Foods (formerly County Market) in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue.

According to the store’s manager, the fire happened in the cooling and storage building behind the store.

KSLA News 12 viewer Kara Addison caught this video of the fire the night of Feb. 13 at Shoppers Value Foods in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Kara Addison)

Shoppers Value Foods was unaffected by the fire. However, they are still unclear about the cause of the fire.

Repairs to the storage building began the next day, Friday morning.

