Investigators determined grocery store fire happened off-premises

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shoppers Value Foods on Hearne Avenue has reopened after a fire broke out Thursday morning.
Shreveport Fire responded to the fire at 6:31 p.m. Thursday at Shoppers Value Foods (formerly County Market) in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue.
According to the store’s manager, the fire happened in the cooling and storage building behind the store.
Shoppers Value Foods was unaffected by the fire. However, they are still unclear about the cause of the fire.
Repairs to the storage building began the next day, Friday morning.
