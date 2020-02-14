First Alert: Strong cold front on the way next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning! I hope all of you are enjoying your Valentine’s Day! While temperatures are going to be chilly this afternoon we are tracking a nice warm up as we go through your weekend. But just as soon as we could begin seeing 70s across the ArkLaTex a strong cold front will potentially dramatically drop our temperatures once we get to the middle of next week.
Your weekend is shaping up to be dry and comfortable overall, with the slight chance of some showers on Sunday. Temperatures will rebound into the low 60s Saturday followed by temperatures reaching into the low 70s by Sunday. If you have plans to attend the Krewe of Centaur’s parade Saturday afternoon your should be in great shape.
As we move ahead to next week temperatures will start off on a warm note with highs Monday potentially reaching into the mid 70s. But also starting on Monday chances for showers will be ramping up across the ArkLaTex out ahead of our next cold front that will be moving through the region. The cold front won’t move through until Tuesday afternoon, but showers will be a concern all throughout the week.
Behind the cold front temperatures will be significantly cooler for everyone across the region. We could see more than a 20 degree temperature drop for your high temperatures Tuesday vs. Wednesday. On top of the chilly temperatures don’t expect much sunshine either as clouds will sticking around.
While some parts of the ArkLatex will just have to contend with cloud cover behind the front, other parts of the region will have to worry about showers. Southern parts of the ArkLaTex will deal with scattered showers both Wednesday and Thursday as the frontal boundary will stall to the south of the viewing area.
We’ll have a better idea of the exact timing from this next round of rain as we get closer to Tuesday. The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated as new information arrives. Here’s how you can get the latest forecast details:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.