Fire prompts evacuation of grocery store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A fire gave a scare to customers and employees of a Shreveport grocery.
They were evacuated when it was reported at 6:31 p.m. Thursday at Shoppers Value Foods (formerly County Market) in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue.
The fire occurred in a cooling and storage area in the rear of the store, said Skip Pinkston, chief of special operations and safety for the Shreveport Fire Department.
There was no damage outside that area, he added.
And no injuries were reported.
It was not immediately clear what impact the damage would have on the store’s operating hours.
And the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
There still are a dozen Fire Department and three police units on the scene between Grassmere and Glenwick streets, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.