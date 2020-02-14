Fire heavily damages house in Allendale neighborhood

Neighbors’ initial reports of children possibly being in the dwelling proved to be untrue

Fire heavily damages house in Allendale neighborhood
Fire heavily damaged a residence in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood the night of Feb. 13. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | February 13, 2020 at 11:45 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 11:45 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A blaze heavily damaged half of a Shreveport residence Thursday night.

The fire in the city’s Allendale neighborhood was reported at 10:38 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Neighbors told the first firefighters on the scene that there were children in the dwelling on Rear Murphy Street just east of Pierre Avenue.

No one was found inside.

The house was occupied and had working utilities, authorities said.

Investigators now are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.