Fire heavily damages house in Allendale neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A blaze heavily damaged half of a Shreveport residence Thursday night.
The fire in the city’s Allendale neighborhood was reported at 10:38 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Neighbors told the first firefighters on the scene that there were children in the dwelling on Rear Murphy Street just east of Pierre Avenue.
No one was found inside.
The house was occupied and had working utilities, authorities said.
Investigators now are working to determine the cause of the fire.
