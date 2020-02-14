Drive-by shooting sends one person to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A drive-by shooting has sent one person to a Shreveport hospital.
It happened about 8:32 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Wallace Avenue, according to a police spokesman and Caddo 911 dispatch records.
The 20-year-old man ran to a nearby house for help after he was shot in one of his shoulders, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
The man’s wound did not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman added.
Police still have eight units on the scene, dispatch records show.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.