Drive-by shooting sends one person to hospital

He ran to a nearby house for help after being shot in one of his shoulders, police say

A man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to one of his shoulders after a drive-by shooting in the 7000 block of Wallace Avenue in Shreveport the night of Feb. 13, authorities say. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | February 13, 2020 at 9:22 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 9:32 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A drive-by shooting has sent one person to a Shreveport hospital.

It happened about 8:32 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Wallace Avenue, according to a police spokesman and Caddo 911 dispatch records.

The 20-year-old man ran to a nearby house for help after he was shot in one of his shoulders, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The man’s wound did not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman added.

Police still have eight units on the scene, dispatch records show.

