Allendale home gutted by fire; cause under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a house fire on Friday morning.
The call came in just before 1 a.m. to the 1600 block of Ashton Street in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.
Firefighters on the scene say the home was gutted by flames and it took more than 30 minutes to get it under control.
The Batallion Chief on the scene wasn’t sure if the home was occupied at the time of the fire.
