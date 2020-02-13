17-year-old dies following Bossier City shooting; person in custody

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Multiple sources have confirmed that the 17-year-old victim in Bossier City’s latest shooting has died.
One person has been detained by police, sources say.
The shooting took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in the 2100 block of Scott Street. That’s where the Housing Authority of Bossier City operates Scott-Dickerson Homes.
The victim was taken to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
This is the fourth violent killing in Bossier City over the last four weeks.
