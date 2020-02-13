2 vehicles collide during attempted U-turn; man dies

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 78-year-old man died as a result of a two-vehicle collision near Coldwater Baptist Church in Natchitoches Parish, authorities say.
It happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday on Louisiana Highway 6 about three miles west of Interstate 49, according a statement Louisiana State Police released Wednesday.
The Natchitoches resident has been identified as Robert L. Lowery Jr.
Preliminary investigation indicates that he was driving a 2006 Mercedes-Benz west on LA 6 immediately east of Louisiana Highway 117 when he tried to make a U-turn in the middle of the roadway, Senior Trooper Casey Wallace said.
A westbound 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup ran into the car as Lowery started making the turn.
Lowery was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The truck’s driver, 18-year-old Marthaville resident Tanner Hale Thompson, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The roadway was blocked for a few hours while the scene was cleared.
Responding along with Louisiana State Police were Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies, Robeline police and personnel from Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Natchitoches Parish Fire District 6 Rescue and the Louisiana highway department.
Crash investigators still are trying to determine why Lowery was making the turn.
Results of routine toxicology tests are pending.
Louisiana State Police Troop E troopers now have investigated five fatal crashes that have resulted in six fatalities this year.
