Sunshine returns to the ArkLaTex Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After picking up more than three and a half inches of rain over the past three days the ArkLaTex is finally going to start drying out and see sunshine return for your Thursday. Along with the sunshine you can expect some cool temperatures as you shouldn’t expect 60s to return until we get to the weekend. Once we get to the weekend high temperatures should start to ramp up quickly with forecast highs for Sunday now expected to reach into the 70s. As we look ahead to next week we will start off on the warm side Monday and Tuesday, but a powerful cold front will push through the region late in the day Tuesday dramatically dropping our temperatures for the mid and late parts of next week.
As you start your day and head out the door you can finally leave the umbrella at home as clouds will be clearing out during the morning hours. Temperatures will remain on the cool side though as high temperatures will reach into the low to mid 50s. So while you can leave the umbrella at home you will still need the jacket.
As we look ahead to Friday and your weekend, temperatures will be moving up across the ArkLaTex. While highs will be stuck in the low 50s Friday, Saturday will see your temperatures reach back into the low 60s and into the 70s for Sunday. While clouds will on the increase over the weekend, the chances for showers have decreased. So if you have any outdoor plans over the weekend you should be in good shape. The best chance for any shower activity would be overnight Saturday into early Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week, rain will be returning to the ArkLaTex as we are tracking a strong cold front. Shower chances will be on the increase starting on Monday, but the cold front itself will push through late in the Tuesday. Behind the cold front expect some chilly temperatures with a chance of seeing some of our coldest temperatures of the winter season.
While more rain is on the way next week break out the sunglasses and enjoy the sunny finish to this week. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
