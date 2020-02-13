Sunshine returns to the ArkLaTex Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After picking up more than three and a half inches of rain over the past three days the ArkLaTex is finally going to start drying out and see sunshine return for your Thursday. Along with the sunshine you can expect some cool temperatures as you shouldn’t expect 60s to return until we get to the weekend. Once we get to the weekend high temperatures should start to ramp up quickly with forecast highs for Sunday now expected to reach into the 70s. As we look ahead to next week we will start off on the warm side Monday and Tuesday, but a powerful cold front will push through the region late in the day Tuesday dramatically dropping our temperatures for the mid and late parts of next week.