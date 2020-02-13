Southern Hills bank robbed; suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for the person or persons involved in a bank robbery on Thursday morning.
Officers got the call just before 10 a.m. to the BancorpSouth branch in the 9200 block of Mansfield Road. That’s near the intersection of Mansfield Road and W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Southern Hills.
According to Cpl. Angie Willhite, Shreveport police spokeswoman, the dye pack in the bag with the money was activated. Police were able to recover the money.
Police believe two men were involved in the robbery. They were last seen leaving the bank on foot.
Shreveport police K9s are actively searching for suspects.
Anyone with any information or may have seen anything unusual in this area is urged to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
