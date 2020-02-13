Silver Alert issued for missing pregnant woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday morning for a missing pregnant woman.
The Little Rock Police Department requested the activation after Crystal Blanchard, 29, disappeared.
She was last seen in the 1900-block of Green Mountain Drive.
According to ASP, she is 8-months pregnant.
Blanchard, who is 5’5” and weighs 180 pounds, was last seen Wednesday wearing a white dress, a black jacket, and brown boots.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact LRPD at 501-371-4829.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.