Rain is ending...here’s how much we picked up

After three days of rain, it is finally coming to an end. Much of the ArkLaTex picked up between 2-4 inches of rain. The heaviest rain fell around the I-30 corridor where 4-6 inch rain totals were common since Sunday night.
Here’s a look at some observed rain amounts from across the ArkLaTex:
NW Louisiana
4.96″ Homer
4.78″ Bossier City
4.04″ Minden
3.72″ Plain Dealing
3.63″ Natchitoches
3.62″ Blanchard
3.49″ Shreveport Regional Airport
3.19″ Mooringsport
3.00″ Barksdale AFB
2.24″ Coushatta
2.08″ Noble
SW Arkansas
5.37″ Fouke
5.03″ Texarkana Airport
4.72″ Ashdown
4.33″ Hope
4.30″ Lewisville
2.73″ Nashville
2.56″ De Queen
SE Oklahoma
3.09″ Idabel
2.88″ Broken Bow
2.13″ Mount Herman
East Texas
8.96″ Lake O’ The Pines
6.79″ Atlanta
6.36″ Linden
6.15″ Avenger
5.25″ Mount Pleasant
4.81″ New Boston
4.69″ Douglasville
3.89″ Carthage
3.87″ Hallsville
3.67″ Clarksville
2.18″ Marshall
0.93″ Center
