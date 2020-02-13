Rain is ending...here’s how much we picked up

As much as 6" of rain fell in parts of the ArkLaTex (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | February 12, 2020 at 7:38 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 7:39 PM

After three days of rain, it is finally coming to an end. Much of the ArkLaTex picked up between 2-4 inches of rain. The heaviest rain fell around the I-30 corridor where 4-6 inch rain totals were common since Sunday night.

Here’s a look at some observed rain amounts from across the ArkLaTex:

NW Louisiana

4.96″ Homer

4.78″ Bossier City

4.04″ Minden

3.72″ Plain Dealing

3.63″ Natchitoches

3.62″ Blanchard

3.49″ Shreveport Regional Airport

3.19″ Mooringsport

3.00″ Barksdale AFB

2.24″ Coushatta

2.08″ Noble

SW Arkansas

5.37″ Fouke

5.03″ Texarkana Airport

4.72″ Ashdown

4.33″ Hope

4.30″ Lewisville

2.73″ Nashville

2.56″ De Queen

SE Oklahoma

3.09″ Idabel

2.88″ Broken Bow

2.13″ Mount Herman

East Texas

8.96″ Lake O’ The Pines

6.79″ Atlanta

6.36″ Linden

6.15″ Avenger

5.25″ Mount Pleasant

4.81″ New Boston

4.69″ Douglasville

3.89″ Carthage

3.87″ Hallsville

3.67″ Clarksville

2.18″ Marshall

0.93″ Center

