Police officer fatally shoots suspect during struggle

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Preliminary investigation indicates a Bossier City police officer fatally shot a suspect during a struggle, according to Louisiana State Police.
The officer was responding to a report of an attempted carjacking at 12:31 p.m. Thursday near CenturyLink Center, authorities say.
The officer saw someone in a CenturyLink Center parking lot who matched the description of the person involved in the attempted carjacking, Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said.
“The officer made contact with the subject and a struggle occurred. During the altercation, the subject was shot. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene,” says a statement that Trooper First Class Brent Hardy released Thursday evening.
The officer, who was not injured in the confrontation, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
The identities of the officer and suspect have not yet been released.
The fatal shooting is being investigated by personnel with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations’ Bossier field office.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.