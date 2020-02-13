No more rain as the weekend approaches

(KSLA) - The clouds are slowly clearing away. There will be peeks of sunshine today, then abundant sunshine Friday. There will be more clouds this weekend but the temperatures will also be warmer. Rain chances will remain low.
This evening, most of the clouds will be gone. There will still be some lingering and difficult clouds hanging around. I think most of us will still have a nice sunset as the clouds break apart and move away. There will not be any rain today, but temperatures will be on the cool side. Expect the temperatures to be in the 40s this evening, so bundle up!
Overnight, the last of the clouds will be moving away. With the clouds on the decrease, that will allow temperatures to quickly drop tonight. It will be freezing across most of the ArklaTex by Friday morning. There should also be frost as well. Make sure you bundle up as you head out the door in the morning.
Friday will be a lovely day (literally)! There will not be any rain and the clouds will be quite limited. There should be abundant and affectionate sunshine. This will set up for a romantic evening! Throughout the day, there will be cool ‘charmed’ temperatures. So, you will need a jacket as you go outside. You’ll just be able to get closer to your sweetheart with the cooler temperatures!
This weekend is looking better and better. The clouds will be back on the increase on Saturday. Saturday, I lowered the rain chance to zero, and Sunday I have a 10% chance of rain. The clouds are again being tricky. I think there will be partly to mostly cloudy conditions both days. There will be sunshine peeking through at times. Sunday may be a better day for the sun. Temperatures will be warmer, for sure. Saturday will warm up to the low 60s, then Sunday it will warm up to the low 70s. It should be a nice weekend!
Next week though, we are expecting the rain to be on the return again. There will be more showers and possibly a few thunderstorms as well. The good news is that the rain will be likely Monday night when most of us are sleeping. So, I only have a 20% chance of rain Monday. By Tuesday, the rain will be more likely in the evening as the cold front is passing through. I have left the rain chance at 40%. I do not anticipate as much rain as what we saw this week.
Temperatures next week will remain around the upper 60s near the lower 70s from Sunday through Tuesday. It will be quite warm until a cold front comes through Tuesday. The cold air will be sweeping in behind the cold front and will make a big change. By Wednesday, the temperatures will only warm up to the upper 40s. Thursday should also remain in the 40s.
Have a great rest of the week and enjoy the sunshine!
