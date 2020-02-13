No. 1 Baylor looks to knock off No. 14 WVU

BIG 12 BOOST: The Bears have given up just 56.2 points per game to Big 12 opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 60.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MACIO: Teague has connected on 35.7 percent of the 143 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 34 over his last five games. He's also converted 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.