8 Many High students arrested over alleged assault

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Authorities have arrested more Many High students in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a fellow student.
The eight students include an adult and seven juveniles.
Louisiana State Police reported Wednesday that the juveniles face a variety of charges, including sexual battery, second-degree kidnapping and pornography involving juveniles.
And 18-year-old Quacie Delmanique Kerlegon is charged with one count each of sexual battery and second-degree kidnapping. He is being held in the Sabine Parish Detention Center, where he was booked at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday, booking records show.
The investigation that led to their arrests began early this month with a complaint about a social media video showing the sexual battery of a juvenile, Senior Trooper Casey Wallace said.
Assisting Many police in the inquiry are the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police’s Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit.
“The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
