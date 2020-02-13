Man suspected of molesting 2 children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish man is suspected of molesting two children in November.
Shreveport police sex crimes investigators are seeking any information about how they can find him.
Detectives say they have a warrant to arrest Nissan Williams on two counts of molestation of a juvenile.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about him to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
