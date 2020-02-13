Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

POLICE SHOOTING-TEMPLE
Details still murky in police shooting of unarmed Texas man
Details that have emerged more than two months after a Texas police officer killed an unarmed man during a traffic stop still leave the unanswered question: Why did he pull the trigger? Temple Officer Carmen DeCruz was charged with manslaughter Monday in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Michael Dean in the city of 76,000 people about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Austin. Temple police released little information after Dean, who was black, was fatally shot Dec. 2. An arrest affidavit released Monday details what can be seen on DeCruz's vehicle and body cameras. That footage hasn't been released to the public.
HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID
DA: Man innocent in case tied to ex-cop charged in raid
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say they believe a second person who was convicted based on what they allege is false testimony by an ex-Houston police officer whose cases are being reviewed after a 2019 deadly drug raid is actually innocent. Steven Mallet had pleaded guilty in 2009 to a drug charge. His brother Otis was also convicted. A judge declared Otis Mallet innocent earlier this month. Prosecutors say both men were convicted based on testimony by Gerald Goines. His cases are now being reviewed after he was accused of lying in a search warrant that led to a drug raid that killed a couple.
MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS
Man charged in Walmart shooting appears in federal court
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Lawyers for the suspect in a shooting at a Walmart in Texas that killed 22 people have waived a federal bond hearing and the reading of the indictment. Survivors of the attack teared up and consoled one another at the hearing Wednesday. Patrick Crusius is already being held without bond on state capital murder charges. His attorneys waived a reading of his 90-count federal indictment in which he was charged with federal hate crimes. In court documents filed shortly after, Crusius entered a not guilty plea. Authorities say Crusius targeted Latinos in the attack in the border city of El Paso.
POLICE SHOOTING-TEXAS-GRAND PRAIRIE
Police: North Texas officers shoot knife-wielding man dead
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Police say officers have shot dead a knife-wielding man suspected of assault at a suburban Dallas motel. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office say 30-year-old Dewayne Brian Bowman died in the predawn hours of Wednesday of gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the courtyard of a Grand Prairie, Texas, motel. Grand Prairie police say officers went to the motel in response to reports that a man had assaulted at least one person. Two officers arrived to find the knife-wielding man. After several attempts to defuse the situation, the man moved toward the officers and both opened fire.
TEXAS-FIVE DEAD
Death sentence overturned for Texas man accused of killing 5
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas' highest criminal court has overturned the death sentence of a man who was convicted of capital murder after having been accused of shooting five people, including his mother and aunt. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals did not reverse Charles Brownlow's conviction in the 2013 slaying of Luis Gerardo Leal-Carrillo, a convenience store clerk. But in an opinion issued Wednesday, the court says the trial jury wasn’t properly told how to determine whether Brownlow had an intellectual disability. Prosecutors aren't commenting on whether they'll seek a new hearing because the case is pending.
AP-OBIT-O'KEEFFE-MUSEUM-FOUNDER
Anne Marion, founder of Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, dies
DALLAS (AP) — Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion, who founded the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has died. She was 81. Cody Hartley, director of the O'Keeffe museum, said in a statement that Marion died Tuesday in California. He called her a “passionate arts patron, determined leader, and generous philanthropist.” Marion and her husband, John Marion, established the museum in 1997. She served as the chair of the board of trustees until 2016.
LOUISIANA HEALTH SECRETARY
Texas health chief named Louisiana's new health secretary
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is hiring the leader of Texas' health agency to be the Louisiana Department of Health's new secretary. Courtney Phillips will take charge of Louisiana's largest cabinet department with a multibillion-dollar budget that accounts for nearly half of annual state government spending. Phillips has led the Texas Health and Human Services Commission since October 2018. The move is a return home. Phillips is a Louisiana native who worked in various roles at the state health department for 12 years previously. Phillips follows Rebekah Gee, who led the Louisiana Department of Health during Edwards' first four years. Gee resigned in January.
IMMIGRATION DETENTION-SICK CHILD
Appeals court halts deportation of child with head injury
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in California has temporarily halted the deportation of a 5-year-old child who injured his head before immigration agents arrested his family. Advocates say the child needs to be seen by a neurologist. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order late Monday that prevents the immediate removal of the boy, his 1-year-old brother, and their mother. They are being held at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's family detention center at Dilley, Texas. The appeals court has asked for more information from both sides Tuesday and Wednesday.
TEXAS EMPLOYEE-TRAVEL BAN
Texas asks Supreme Court to repeal a California travel ban
HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a California law prohibiting state employees from using taxpayer-funded business trips to expos or conferences in Texas. Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the high court to reverse the ban on Monday, the Houston Chronicle reported. The Supreme Court has exclusive jurisdiction over civil disputes between states. California adopted the ban following a 2017 Texas law that allows foster care and adoption agencies to deny services for religious beliefs. Supporters say the law does not discriminate because it requires the agencies to make referrals to other organizations. But opponents argue the law gives child placement offices legal authority to discriminate against the LGBT community and others.
THREE DEAD-TEXAS
3 found dead in North Texas home ruled homicide-suicide
AZLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities have ruled the deaths of three people found shot to death in a North Texas home a double murder and suicide. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office identified the dead as 39-year-old Harley W. Ryan, 35-year-old Xiumei Shi Ryan and a 16-year-old boy related to the couple. In a statement, the sheriff's office says the teen shot and killed the couple before turning the gun on himself. The bodies were found Monday afternoon at a home in Azle, which is about 45 miles west of Dallas.