Go for Gold Arc Benefit Run raises thousands

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of runners took to the streets to raise money for a good cause.
The annual Go for Gold Run raises money for the Goldman School and Child Development Center for The Arc-Caddo Bossier.
According to the Director of Development and Planning for Arc Caddo-Bossier, at least $11,000 was raised from this year’s race.
“The children we serve a lot of them have disabilities and the money helps us buy equipment for those children and staff training”, said Lashawnda Davis of The Arc-Caddo Bossier’s Children’s Division.
The Arc-Caddo Bossier has been providing services to children of all backgrounds since 1954. Some services provided includes child development and assisting children and adults with developmental disabilities.
“The Arc is an organization that is hidden," Davis said. "A lot of people don’t know much about it, we want our name to be out in the community, so everybody can know just what the Arc stands for and what we are here for”.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.