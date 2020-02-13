First Alert: Big drop in temperatures expected next week

(KSLA) - Temperatures will go back up initially before a big cool down arrives by the middle of next week. It will go back to being below average after a cold front pushes its way through the ArkLaTex.
Over the next couple days, including this weekend, there will be a nice warm up with the temperatures. It will be above average for a few days. Temperatures will be up in the 70s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. However, the next cold front arrives on Tuesday which will bring big changes. Temperatures will fall to the 40s after the next cold front passes through.
Wednesday will warm up to the upper 40s in the afternoon. There is a chance it will actually cool down throughout the day. Some places may even remain in the 30s through the afternoon hours. That is yet to be determined, though. Even if it does warm up at all, it will not be much. As of now, expect there to be widespread 40s on your Wednesday afternoon. You will need to bundle up for your Wednesday next week.
What we know now is that the cold front will arrive sometime on Tuesday bringing some rain and the big drop in temperatures. Going from a high temperature near 70 degrees Tuesday to below 50 degrees Wednesday is a big difference! It will certainly feel colder just due to the fact of such a big difference in temperature.
Ironically, even though the temperature in the afternoon will not warm up much, widespread freezing temperatures are not expected during the overnight or early morning hours. It will be cold, yes, but only the northern half of the ArkLaTex will likely see freezing temperatures. Everyone else will stay in the mid to upper 30s overnight.
So, keep in mind this weekend that even though it will be warmer, it will not last long. The cold air will make its way back to the ArkLaTex before too long. We will continue to monitor this cold front and have more details about how cold it will officially get and for how long it will stay cold as we get closer.
