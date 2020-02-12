Woman arrested 4 months after infant daughter died

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) — An infant is dead and her mother is in jail on a charge of negligent homicide.
The Louisiana woman claimed to have awakened Oct. 8 to find her 2-month-old daughter unresponsive in her crib.
Grambling police collected evidence at the residence in the 500 block of College Avenue then conducted several interviews over the next four months, Police Chief Tommy Clark Jr. said.
A medical examiner also investigated.
Zakaeria M. Tatum, of the 1000 block of Arlington Street in Ruston, then changed her story and confirmed that she had discovered the infant was unresponsive “due to her rolling over on her while sleeping in the bed” with the child, Clark said.
The 19-year-old was arrested about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday then was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center at Ruston at 12:23 p.m., booking records show.
Her bond has been set at $20,000.
The child’s father was in the home at the time of her death but was unaware “of the particulars involved and/or surrounding this case,” the police chief said.
