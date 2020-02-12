3 teenagers accused of slaying Bossier City man

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A 19-year-old also stands accused of gunning down a Bossier City man.
Police say Otis Ray Smith, of Bossier City, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. He was booked into the Bossier City Jail at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, booking records show.
Authorities already had arrested 18-year-old Raymond Henry and a 15-year-old girl about 7 a.m. Tuesday. Henry was booked into the Bossier City Jail at 8:49 a.m., records show.
All three are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Adrian Carradine on Monday night.
The two men remain in the Bossier City Jail, with bond set at $500,000 for each.
The girl has been taken to Ware Youth Center north of Coushatta; her bond is $250,000.
Police say no more arrests are expected as they investigate the homicide that occurred about 10:56 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Alison Avenue.
That’s when an officer who was patrolling the Shady Grove neighborhood saw what appeared to be gunfire coming from a vehicle. Its driver sped across a bridge into Shreveport when the officer tried to stop the vehicle.
With the aid of Shreveport police, they got the fleeing vehicle stopped on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway beneath the Jimmie Davis Bridge.
During that chase, someone called Bossier City police to report the shooting.
Officers who responded to the Alison Avenue address found Carradine with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was unresponsive when he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, authorities said.
“Like a grenade’s going off. It was really loud. Wasn’t no pistol or anything. It was really loud,” James Sizemore said of the gunfire he heard Monday night.
“I didn’t see anything, everything was quiet,” said the man who lives right across the street from where the fatal shooting occurred.
Sizemore said he immediately got up from watching TV and looked outside.
"I saw a young man come out of the house, where he come to the car about twice. Then the police arrived in force.”
But Sizemore said the violence is not making him rethink living in the neighborhood.
“No, no. I just carry a pistol in the house," he said with a laugh. "I did last night. I put it in my pocket because I didn’t know what was going on over there.”
Jimmy Faires, another neighbor, said he’s waiting to find out what went on Monday night.
Lutz Falting said she’s aware of the deadly shooting, not to mention other recent events.
“Let’s see, a truck drove through that house over there, young kid. Shooting over here,” she said.
"Neighborhood’s often been quiet. But all the sudden, it gets kind of tricky.”
But Falting said that’s not changed his mind about staying in the neighborhood.
“Nah, I mean my parents lived in this house since ’66. There’s never been a problem.”
Carradine’s death marks the third homicide this year in Bossier City. That’s half as many as occurred last year.
Two of the six homicides in 2019 have been ruled as justified.
Authorities urge anyone who knows anything about the fatal shooting Monday night to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8610. People who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward should call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip online by logging in at the website p3tips.com.
