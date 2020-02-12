SWAR Police Chief shot in the back while serving warrant

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ar. (KSLA) - The City of Magnolia’s Police Chief is recovering after being shot in the back.
It happened on Tuesday, Feb. 11 when Chief Todd Dew was attempting to serve an arrest warrant to Corey Cannon. Cannon was wanted for absconding from his probation, other felony offenses and feeling from law enforcement the previous night, according to a news release.
Officers were told that Cannon was at a home on County Road 78 in Columbia County, Arkansas.
Upon arrival, an officer’s gun went off accidentally, according to authorities. The bullet then struck Chief Dew; luckily, he was wearing a bulletproof vest - absorbing the bullet.
Chief Dew was sent to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center for observation and treatment of minor injuries, and later released.
Cannon was arrest and taken into custody. He was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility.
