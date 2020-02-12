Sunshine returns for our Thursday and Friday as we end this week

Thursday will not have any rain! This goes for Friday as well! We should also get some sunshine Thursday and Friday! Finally! What makes it better is that Friday is Valentine’s Day. With no rain in the forecast, that should help out with any date night plans. Temperatures both days will be a little chilly though. It will only warm up to the lower to mid 50s. Take a jacket with you as you head out the door. So we will still end this week much better than when we started it with no rain in the forecast.