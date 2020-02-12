SPD: Man sought in connection to sex crimes involving juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen this man? He’s accused in the molestation of a pair of juvenile victims - and Shreveport police are currently trying to find him.
Nissan Williams was accused of molesting two victims in Nov. 2019. Based on the outcome of an investigation by Shreveport Police Department Sex Crimes detectives, a warrant for Williams’ arrest charging him with two counts of molestation of a juvenile was issued.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Williams is urged to contact Crimestoppers at: (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.
