One more day of rain & thunderstorms

The heaviest rain will be concentrated this morning across the northern half of the ArkLaTex especially along the I-30 corridor where up to 3 inches of rain is possible today. Once the rain and thunderstorms move out of the region later this afternoon our weather will improve significantly as we finish out the week. While temperatures will stay on the chilly side through Saturday, sunshine will make a big comeback. Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures move back into the 60s and the good news is that chances for showers are decreasing. More rain though, is on the horizon for next week as our next cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday.