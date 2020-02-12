One more day of rain & thunderstorms

(KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We have to slog through one more day of rain and thunderstorms before our weather will begin to improve.
The heaviest rain will be concentrated this morning across the northern half of the ArkLaTex especially along the I-30 corridor where up to 3 inches of rain is possible today. Once the rain and thunderstorms move out of the region later this afternoon our weather will improve significantly as we finish out the week. While temperatures will stay on the chilly side through Saturday, sunshine will make a big comeback. Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures move back into the 60s and the good news is that chances for showers are decreasing. More rain though, is on the horizon for next week as our next cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday.
As you head out the door this morning you will need the umbrellas once again especially across the northern ArkLaTex where heavy rain is expected. We are also expecting a line of thunderstorms to push through the central areas of the region during the early afternoon hours and this will mark the end of the wet weather. The chances for severe weather in the ArkLaTex have diminished significantly, but can’t rule out some strong thunderstorms during the day. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs only getting into the low 50s.
As we finish out the week sunshine will be returning, but warmer temperatures unfortunately will not. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 50s, but most of us should see ample sunshine especially on Valentine’s Day.
Your weekend is when more comfortable temperatures will be returning. If you have any outdoor plans you will only need a light jacket Saturday as high temperatures will break back into the 60s and shower activity should be able to stay away. Sunday will bring a slightly higher chance of wet weather, but more than likely we should be able to stay dry as high temperatures will be approaching the 70 degree mark.
Looking ahead to next week, more shower activity is on the way for the ArkLaTex. Though our next cold front will not move through until early Wednesday morning scattered showers are looking likely for both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to remain comfortable though, we high temperatures need the 70 degree mark.
So while rain is in our immediate and longer term future, milder temperatures will be making a comeback once we get to your weekend. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
