NSU designated as ‘Military Friendly School’

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Northwestern State University has earned the 2020-21 Military School Designation — but it’s not the first time.
This is the 10th time for the university to be bestowed this title by VIQTORY, the publisher of G.I. Jobs.
Now in its 19th year, the Military Friendly Schools list sets the bar for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. The list is compiled by a comprehensive guide that uses data sources from federal agencies, veteran students and proprietary survey information from participating organizations, according to a news release from NSU.
“Northwestern State University is proud of its 136-year tradition of academic excellence and recognizes the valuable contributions made by our veterans and military personnel,” said Darlene Williams, vice president for technology, innovation, and economic development at NSU. “Northwestern State provides service capabilities that extend from the main campus in Natchitoches to NSU@Barksdale, NSU-Leesville/Ft. Polk, NSU’s Cenla campus in Alexandria and NSU-Shreveport."
Student input was also taken into consideration for the designation.
It is an honor to be recognized as a Military Friendly Institution, and we will continue to explore opportunities that will enhance and expand services in support of our goal of providing exceptional student service.”
